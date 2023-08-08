Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lowered by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.24. 733,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,753. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.