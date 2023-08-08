Lundin Gold (LUG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Lundin Gold to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG opened at C$17.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.09. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.48 and a 52-week high of C$19.42.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.06.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

