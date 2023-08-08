LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

