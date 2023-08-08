MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.11.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.90.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.65 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.69%. Research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.
MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
