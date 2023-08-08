Madison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.27. 239,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,171. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

