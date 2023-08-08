Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock traded down C$1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$79.89. 408,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,174. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.97. The company has a market cap of C$22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.97. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$63.55 and a twelve month high of C$91.74.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.61 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.12%. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.544586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

