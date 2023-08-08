Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,712,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday. Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. 156,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

