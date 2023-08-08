Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Manitowoc stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $614.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.10. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 67.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.