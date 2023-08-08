Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mannatech

Mannatech Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.