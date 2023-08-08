Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
MLFNF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 0.9 %
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
