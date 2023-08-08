Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MLFNF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLFNF

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.