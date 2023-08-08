Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance

MAPGF stock remained flat at $1.16 during trading on Monday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 March 2023, it has a portfolio of 185 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$12.8 billion.

