Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
MAPGF stock remained flat at $1.16 during trading on Monday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mapletree Logistics Trust
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.