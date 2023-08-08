Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.76

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 1326171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of -0.26.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

