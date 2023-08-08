Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total transaction of $3,227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,983,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $3,310,950.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $3,380,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total transaction of $3,371,550.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total transaction of $3,375,600.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $3,425,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $3,432,900.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $3,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.08. 3,613,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,733. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.46 billion, a PE ratio of 566.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.