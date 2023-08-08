Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth about $4,828,000. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

