Mark C. Thurmond Sells 6,396 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $301,187.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $49.77.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tenable by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 30.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 825,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after buying an additional 192,592 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 107,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.