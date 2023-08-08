Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Price Target Raised to $1,550.00

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,500.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,376.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,344.56. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,513.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

