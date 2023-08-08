Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $62.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Masco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.