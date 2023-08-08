Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $152,692,311. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.14 and a 200 day moving average of $374.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

