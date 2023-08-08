Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $152,692,311. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MA traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $370.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.14 and its 200 day moving average is $374.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.