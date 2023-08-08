Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 88.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MA traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $396.98. 1,559,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The stock has a market cap of $374.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $152,692,311. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.