Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07-0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $38-40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.75 million. Matterport also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.28-0.24) EPS.

Matterport Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 4,080,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Matterport has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $929.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Matterport

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,573 shares of company stock worth $1,947,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 49.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Matterport by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

