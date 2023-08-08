Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07-0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $38-40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.75 million. Matterport also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.28-0.24) EPS.

Matterport Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 4,080,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Matterport has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $929.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 709,573 shares of company stock worth $1,947,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 49.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Matterport by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

