Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 490,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,044,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAXN. Roth Capital upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.97. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

