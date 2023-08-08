Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.33. 480,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $114.43.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

