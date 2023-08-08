Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,358,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,636. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.