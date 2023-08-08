Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.57 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. 25,953,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,764,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $16.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

