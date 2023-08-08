Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down to $10.10

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $9.54. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 4,464,219 shares traded.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

