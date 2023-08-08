Medical Properties Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 95,400 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average volume of 45,333 put options.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. 28,239,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,782,824. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.