Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.57 million. Medifast also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.71-$1.2 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of MED stock traded down $2.83 on Monday, hitting $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 282,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,593. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.57. Medifast has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $143.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Medifast by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

