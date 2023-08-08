Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.72. 3,361,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

