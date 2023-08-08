Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $39.12 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00006106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $39.12 million and $84,845.68 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003379 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000585 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,907,762 coins and its circulating supply is 21,523,421 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,907,762 with 21,523,421 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.78343076 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $91,246.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.