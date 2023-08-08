Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Enphase Energy by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,831,000 after buying an additional 326,975 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $135.45 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.48 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

