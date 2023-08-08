Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,524,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,736,430. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $11.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,930. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

