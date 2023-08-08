Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

