Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 189,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

