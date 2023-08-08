Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $494.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $518.71.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

