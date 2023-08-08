Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,302 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 65,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $7.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.01. 1,011,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,499. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.20.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

