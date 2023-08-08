Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 6,099 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,388. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

