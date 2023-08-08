Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 7,823 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

