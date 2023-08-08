Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $166,982,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

