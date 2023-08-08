Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,414 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,176 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $134,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,700. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

