Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.23. 2,503,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

