Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $166.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

