Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,073. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

