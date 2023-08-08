Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,536,000 after buying an additional 1,777,938 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

The business also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.61.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

