Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

