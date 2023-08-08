Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

