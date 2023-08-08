Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.