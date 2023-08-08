Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,668 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 55,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.41. 882,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.86.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

