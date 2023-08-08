Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,315 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nutrien by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,476,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,514,000 after acquiring an additional 274,326 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $409,603,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

