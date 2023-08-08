Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 5,452 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %

BMO stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $89.16. 140,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,468. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $105.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

